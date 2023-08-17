UBS Group Raises Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $106.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $86.98 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 380,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 179,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.