Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.09

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $13.87. Twin Disc shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 35,965 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $180.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. It operates through Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

