Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $470,644.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Twilio Stock Performance
NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.35 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,846,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Twilio by 73.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Twilio
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.