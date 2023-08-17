Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $470,644.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $60.35 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,846,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Twilio by 73.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

