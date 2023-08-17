Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Turnstone Biologics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

TSBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turnstone Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Turnstone Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Turnstone Biologics stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,996. Turnstone Biologics has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,726,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,715,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rishi Gupta acquired 416,666 shares of Turnstone Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,099,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Ventures V, Llc acquired 225,000 shares of Turnstone Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,726,322 shares in the company, valued at $32,715,864. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

