TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TT Electronics Price Performance

TTGPF stock remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

About TT Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.