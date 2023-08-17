TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TT Electronics Price Performance
TTGPF stock remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.
About TT Electronics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TT Electronics
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.