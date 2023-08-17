Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,718. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 191.63% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Arvinas by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arvinas by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 743.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

