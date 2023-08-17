Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

TFC traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. 12,777,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,397,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,329,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,099,000 after buying an additional 1,466,146 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,550,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Truist Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,694,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after buying an additional 551,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,652,000 after buying an additional 174,657 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

