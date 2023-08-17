TrueUSD (TUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.76 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $3.62 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,763,473,685 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

