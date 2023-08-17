TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.57 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.74.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

