TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0748 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. TRON has a total market cap of $5.36 billion and approximately $235.78 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002573 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001153 BTC.

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,443,359,111 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

