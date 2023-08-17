Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 46.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Regions Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 474,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RF opened at $19.49 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.