Tredje AP fonden Purchases 470 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $493.91 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $64,877,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

