Toncoin Price Reaches $1.33 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.55 billion and approximately $30.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00005008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,648.03 or 1.00178520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.427696 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $30,499,516.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.