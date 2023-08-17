Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $289.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.04.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

