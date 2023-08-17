Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0207 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $206.97 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018760 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014101 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,504.07 or 1.00115382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,906,248,017.218164 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02056287 USD and is down -6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $7,764,741.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

