The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Update

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,056. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

