The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,143 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $714,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.81. 3,306,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,055,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.