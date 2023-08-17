The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

