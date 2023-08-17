The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.16

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.16 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 43.50 ($0.55). The Brighton Pier Group shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.58), with a volume of 12,000 shares.

The Brighton Pier Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £16.41 million, a PE ratio of 293.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.97.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

