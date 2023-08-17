The Aaron’s Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Price Performance

NYSE AAN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.42. 155,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,407. The company has a market capitalization of $383.39 million, a PE ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

Insider Activity

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 37.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAN

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.