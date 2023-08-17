The Aaron’s Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.
Aaron’s has raised its dividend by an average of 45.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.
Aaron’s Price Performance
NYSE AAN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.42. 155,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,407. The company has a market capitalization of $383.39 million, a PE ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $54,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 37.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
