TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,403.80% and a negative return on equity of 153.28%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TFFP opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,653.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zamaneh Mikhak purchased 120,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harlan F. Weisman purchased 600,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,653.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $185,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

