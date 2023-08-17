Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

TGH traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 435,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 84,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

