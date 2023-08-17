Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

NASDAQ:TBNK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,105. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

