TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $129.45 million and $9.14 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00039843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00027351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,292,813 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,853,899 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.