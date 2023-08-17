Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $14.95 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HD
Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of HD stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,700. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.50. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Home Depot
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.