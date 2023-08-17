Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $162.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.13.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,466,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Target by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Target by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.