Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $11.48 on Major Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $27.86 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $11.48 or 0.00040067 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,426,611 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars.
