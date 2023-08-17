Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELDF remained flat at $1.89 during trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

