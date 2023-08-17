TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 20,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 0.6 %

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. 4,614,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

