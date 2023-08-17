TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt Sells 1,082 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $106,133.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 302,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,379. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

