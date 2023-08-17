TD Cowen Trims TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Target Price to $58.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Cowen from $59.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 203,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,598,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,239,000 after buying an additional 231,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

