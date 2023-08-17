TClarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $139.63

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.63 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 129.16 ($1.64). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 44,702 shares traded.

TClarke Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11. The stock has a market cap of £58.10 million, a P/E ratio of 731.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.54.

Get TClarke alerts:

TClarke Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.05%. TClarke’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,777.78%.

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.