TClarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $139.63

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.63 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 129.16 ($1.64). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 44,702 shares traded.
TClarke Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11. The stock has a market cap of £58.10 million, a P/E ratio of 731.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.54.
TClarke Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.05%. TClarke’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,777.78%.
TClarke Company Profile
TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TClarke
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.