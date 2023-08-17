Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CEO Sean P. Nolan Acquires 444,444 Shares

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) CEO Sean P. Nolan bought 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,990.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.07. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08.
Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Taysha Gene Therapies
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taysha Gene Therapies
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.