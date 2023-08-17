Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CEO Sean P. Nolan Acquires 444,444 Shares

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) CEO Sean P. Nolan bought 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,990.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.07. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSHA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.09.

View Our Latest Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.