Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given New GBX 115 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 107 ($1.36) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.62) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $1.56 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

