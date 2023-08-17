Tangible 24 Hour Volume Reaches $48,549.82 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $207.37 million and approximately $48,549.82 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tangible has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for about $6.37 or 0.00022439 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 6.38377938 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $43,308.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

