TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.86. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 327,808 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on TAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.
TAL Education Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,095,000 after buying an additional 7,134,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after buying an additional 365,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,219,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,244,000 after acquiring an additional 634,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,005,000.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
