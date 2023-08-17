TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $6.86. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 327,808 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on TAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,095,000 after buying an additional 7,134,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after buying an additional 365,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,219,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,244,000 after acquiring an additional 634,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,005,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

