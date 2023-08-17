Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $2.26

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00007960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $608.67 million and $34.50 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 322,855,806 coins and its circulating supply is 268,828,577 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

