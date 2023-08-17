Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 520,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,678. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,425 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

