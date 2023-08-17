Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 2,471,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,249. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

