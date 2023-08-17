Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Saleel Awsare Sells 7,669 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $144.57.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 112.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

