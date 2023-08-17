Symbol (XYM) One Day Volume Tops $549,380.47

Symbol (XYM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $144.20 million and approximately $549,380.47 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,242,530,506 coins and its circulating supply is 5,805,591,985 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

