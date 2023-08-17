Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Marvell Technology worth $146,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 64.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.37 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,521 shares of company stock worth $13,529,875 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

