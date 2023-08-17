Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $151,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $854.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $940.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $870.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $794.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,602 shares of company stock worth $48,686,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

