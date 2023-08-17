Swiss National Bank Has $168.41 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Ecolab worth $168,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $182.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.66. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.