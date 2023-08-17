Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $177,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

MAR opened at $206.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,090 shares of company stock worth $8,807,213 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

