Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunrun traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 3307124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $44,713.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 311,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $44,713.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 311,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,105. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

