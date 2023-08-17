Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) versus Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Critical Analysis

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Sunrise New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $3.05 billion 0.81 -$231.50 million ($3.42) -10.16 Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.25 -$22.40 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Sunrise New Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energizer.

This table compares Energizer and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer -8.24% 135.74% 4.33% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Energizer has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Energizer and Sunrise New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 4 3 0 2.43 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energizer presently has a consensus price target of $36.14, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Energizer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Summary

Energizer beats Sunrise New Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company also licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

