Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Stride alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stride

Stride Stock Up 3.2 %

LRN traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $41.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,131. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.70 million. Stride had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stride will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $22,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $13,432,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter valued at $12,722,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at $10,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.