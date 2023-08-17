Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

LRN stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 480,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,466. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Stride has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.70 million. Stride had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stride will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stride by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stride by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

