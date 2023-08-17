Stratis Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Stratis has a total market cap of $67.12 million and $18.50 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.82 or 0.06283825 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039949 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00027359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,261,037 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

